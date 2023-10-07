AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.86-$11.06 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.