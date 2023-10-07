abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 37,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 28,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
