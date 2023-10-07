abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 37,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 28,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.