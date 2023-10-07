abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading Up 1.2%

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434.50 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.14). Approximately 117,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.80. The firm has a market cap of £659.59 million, a PE ratio of 612.86 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 2,285.71%.

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

