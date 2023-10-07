Achain (ACT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $161,780.96

Achain (ACT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $161,780.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002417 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002055 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002906 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

