Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADEVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

ADEVF opened at $9.65 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

