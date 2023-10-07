Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.