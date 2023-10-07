AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Down 5.5%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 3,205,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,541,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

AES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in AES by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

