Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

