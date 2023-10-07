Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of AFL opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

