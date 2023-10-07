Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $10.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $835.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

