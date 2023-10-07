Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.92. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

