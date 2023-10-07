Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Up 0.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 3,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates 6 international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

