Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $159.84 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.85.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

