All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 766,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 850.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,140,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,007. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

