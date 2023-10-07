Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $300.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.69), with a volume of 406910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($3.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 530 ($6.41) to GBX 580 ($7.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £381.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,086.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Featured Articles

