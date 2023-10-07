Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,132,936 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,132,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.42% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

