Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $261.95 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398,199 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of ON Semiconductor worth $261,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

