Alta Advisers Ltd Has $141,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17,498.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,984 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,681 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,247. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $159.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

