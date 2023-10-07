Alta Advisers Ltd Has $40.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 22.6% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

