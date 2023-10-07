Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $294,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $127,271,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.04.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $160.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

