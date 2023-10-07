Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

MO opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

