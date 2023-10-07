ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $8.35 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
