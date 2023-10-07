ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 991,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 180,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $8.35 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

