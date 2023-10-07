Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

LON:AMAT opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.19. The company has a market cap of £142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.31 and a beta of 0.61. Amati AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.01 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.75 ($1.57).

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

