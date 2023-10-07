Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
LON:AMAT opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.19. The company has a market cap of £142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.31 and a beta of 0.61. Amati AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.01 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.75 ($1.57).
About Amati AIM VCT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amati AIM VCT
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.