American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

