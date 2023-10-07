American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

