American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.10

Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $38.18. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 30,989 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $406.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

