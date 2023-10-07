American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

