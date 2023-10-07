Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

COST stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

