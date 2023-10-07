Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,614 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.