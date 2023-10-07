Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Trading Down 0.8%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.77. 19,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 38,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

