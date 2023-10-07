Analysts Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $10.75

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

BCEL stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Atreca by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Atreca by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

