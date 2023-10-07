Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $53.50

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

