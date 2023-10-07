Ankr Market Cap Tops $198.26 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $198.26 million and approximately $55.13 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016006 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,979.15 or 0.99999681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002272 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0200184 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $53,165,397.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.