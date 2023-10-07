Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 14,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 75,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 13.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,767,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $10,268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 523,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.