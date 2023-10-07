Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,325 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

