Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

