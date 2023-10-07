Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $82.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $82.18 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

