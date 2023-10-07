Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

