ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

ARR stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 703,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.