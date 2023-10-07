Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Steven R. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,719 shares in the company, valued at $781,856.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,856.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 86,541 shares of company stock worth $550,867. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

