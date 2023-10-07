Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

