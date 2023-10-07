Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,309,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37.

On Friday, September 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $1,659,490.17.

Atlassian Stock Up 6.0 %

TEAM stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $511,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Atlassian by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 67,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,603,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

