Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

ATO stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

