AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

