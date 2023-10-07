Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 318,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,162,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,242.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,438,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,823. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 1,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,019 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

