Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 8.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.