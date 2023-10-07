Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 3.9% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $67.10. 143,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 862,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

