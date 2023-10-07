AZZ Inc. (AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 1st

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. AZZ has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 77.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 10.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

