Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Baidu worth $38,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after acquiring an additional 251,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,826,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,902,000 after purchasing an additional 390,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.76 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

