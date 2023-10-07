Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces $0.40 Annual Dividend

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.398 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Balchem has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Balchem to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $126.17 on Friday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Balchem by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

